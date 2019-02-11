Man arrested on suspicion of killing roommate of several years, deputies say

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing his roommate Monday morning in Poplar, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Marcello Garcia, 60, was found dead around 4:30 a.m. at his home.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit after extensive interviews found suspect Jose Salazar, 59, to be responsible for the killing.
The two had been living together for several years, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the motive for the homicide is under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of Garcia’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miguel Franco or Sgt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit at 559-733-6218 or remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194.
