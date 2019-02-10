Fresno man killed by suspected drunken driver near Disneyland, police say. Here’s what we know

A Fresno man was killed when a drunk driver hit him as he walked near Disneyland on Saturday, according to Anaheim police.
Stefanie Lyn Bieser, 47, was intoxicated while driving on north Disneyland Drive near Katella Avenue around 11 p.m., police said in a news release.
She allegedly drove up the curb, hitting a 54-year-old Fresno man, a utility box and a tree.
His name was not released pending notification of his family.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The man was walking south on a sidewalk of Disneyland Drive when he was struck by the vehicle. He suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.
Bieser was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. She was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility with bail set at $100,000.
Comments