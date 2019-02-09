Stolen vehicle retrieved with help of automated license plate reader

Fresno police arrested two women in connection with a stolen vehicle after locating it with the help of an automated license plate reader Saturday, according to a news release.
Officers were patrolling the area of Parkway and Olive in southwest Fresno when they were alerted by the ALPR of a stolen vehicle parked at a local motel on Parkway Drive.
ALPRS are are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems that are typically mounted on street poles, streetlights, highway overpasses, mobile trailers, or attached to police squad cars. It can automatically capture all license plate numbers that come into view, along with the location, date, and time.
After contacting the occupants, police were able to arrest suspects Jody Sisouvong, 36, and Amy Montez, 25, both of Fresno.
Both were booked into Fresno County Jail in relation to possession of a stolen vehicle.
As for the vehicle, it was returned to the owner.
