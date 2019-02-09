Woman arrested for alleged drunk driving while carrying a child on her lap

A woman is in jail after she fled from deputies while allegedly drunk and holding a baby on her lap, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull Raquel Gonzalez over near the Highway 180/99 interchange around 2 a.m. Saturday, but Gonzalez instead continued driving east on 180 at a high speed. Gonzalez exited at Chestnut Avenue and drove to her home on Thomas Avenue just south of the freeway.
That’s where she was contacted by a deputy as she stepped out of her car. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a release that Gonzalez, 27, was carrying her 3-year-old niece on her lap during the pursuit. The deputy did not find a car seat. Child Protective Services took immediate hold of the child.
A California Highway Patrol officer gave Gonzalez a sobriety test, which she failed, the sheriff’s office said. She was booked into Fresno County Jail and charged with felony child endangerment, evading police and a misdemeanor of driving under the influence.
