Fresno Police arrest two men during burglary and theft investigation

A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with 17 burglaries along the Kings Canyon and Ventura Corridor, according to a news release.
Fresno officers conducted an operation to prevent a recent increase of burglaries and thefts along the Kings Canyon road and Ventura Avenue Corridor.
During the operation, officers stopped a person who matched the description of one of the suspects involved in recent burglaries.
Suspect, Edgar “Grinch” Perez, 31, admitted to committing 17 crimes along the corridor, where some were not reported or had yet to be reported.
As their search continued, detectives identified five different residences where stolen property was either sold or possibly stored at, according to the news release.
With the help of a search warrant, officers located and arrested suspect Candido “Simon” Dominguez for probation violation, two counts of burglary and two counts of possession of stolen property.
Dominguez, 42, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine for sale along with stolen items.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to officers.
