Alleged felon struggles with getaway driving skills, gets stuck in river embankment

By Marilyn Castaneda

February 08, 2019 08:01 PM

Driver Christopher John Taylor, 45, was arrested and was found to be on probation for grand theft auto and had a violation of probation warrant for his arrest, according to officers. Visalia Police Officers

An alleged felon was arrested Thursday night after attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle, according to Visalia Police.

Instead, he ended up struck down a 20-foot embankment of the St. John’s River.

Christopher John Taylor, 45, fled and traveled 100 mph Thursday night after a Visalia Police officer located a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop Taylor, who was driving in the area of Road 156 and Avenue 296.

Police say Taylor then sped onto a private drive in the area of Road 158 and Ivanhoe Drive and led a police chase up an embankment.

But Taylor ended up driving down the embankment, too, crashed into the St John’s River and got stuck in 18 inches of water, according to the news release.

Taylor was arrested and found to be on probation for grand theft auto. He also violated a probation warrant and was booked into jail.



Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

