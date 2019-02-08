Man fatally shot after charging officers with knife, Madera police say

A fatal officer-involved shooting took place Thursday night in Madera after a man suspected of causing a drunken driving collision charged officers with a knife, police reported.
The incident took place about 10:15 p.m. on the Cleveland Avenue exit from northbound Highway 99. A police spokesman said that the driver of another vehicle was involved in a collision with the man. Police arrived, and tried to contact the man, who was not immediately identified, and the man refused to get out of his vehicle.
The spokesman said that the suspect then pulled out a large knife, became aggressive, refusing orders to drop the weapon before getting out and charging officers. An officer retreated several feet, again commanded the man to drop the knife before firing several rounds. The man died from gunshot wounds at the scene.
