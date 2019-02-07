Police seize pounds of meth, cocaine, heroin, pot at Madera home

A Madera County narcotics team on Thursday seized heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana after serving a warrant in the 20000 block of Avenue 19, a sheriff’s spokeswoman reported.
Kayla Serratto said the operation also found evidence that methamphetamine was being manufactured at the location.
A state Department of Justice team was called to the house because of the presence of dangerous chemicals. A firearm was also confiscated.
Three people were arrested at the location.
