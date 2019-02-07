Crime

Gun and drugs in BMW leads to arrest of Fresno man

By Jim Guy

February 07, 2019 11:16 AM

Fresno Police Department
A Fresno man, identified as Larry Metzler, 43, was arrested Wednesday after police stopped a 2015 BMW at East Terrace and North Blackstone Avenue for traffic violations and found a loaded Ruger handgun, several glass pipes and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Sgt. Doug Goertzen said officers who made the stop discovered that Metzler did not have a valid driver’s license. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and firearms charges.

