Police investigate threat at Clovis High against student; campus on lockdown

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Clovis High on Thursday morning to investigate a threat against a student and the campus was on a lockdown.
The threat involved a specific student and the campus was safe, according to Clovis Police spokesman Ty Wood.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said he could not immediately provide more information.
Clovis Unified emailed a message at 10:33 a.m. detailing the situation:
“Clovis High is currently on lockdown. This lockdown was called to allow the Sheriff’s Department to conduct an off-site investigation in which a threat to a specific student on our campus was made. In order to allow for law enforcement to conduct their work without interference from regular school activities, the campus will remain on lockdown without students being allowed off campus or out of school buildings until law enforcement completes their work. To support the school, Clovis Unified and City of Clovis police officers are on campus. Our campus is secure and students are safely indoors. “
Wood said parents would be updated as soon as more information was available.
