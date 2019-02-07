Two drive into Tower District market, run away

Fresno police were seeking two suspects after a pickup crashed into the front of a market early Thursday in the Tower District.
The incident occurred about 7 a.m. at the Food King, near Van Ness and Home avenues, near Fresno City College.
A police spokesman said officers were not certain if the incident was part of an attempt to break through the bars on the front of the store, or whether it was a case of the driver losing control.
Preliminary reports were that two male suspects ran from the truck, which came to rest with the front wheels suspended above the ground at the storefront.
