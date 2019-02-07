Crime

Two drive into Tower District market, run away

By Jim Guy

February 07, 2019 08:05 AM

Two run after crashing into Tower District market

Police are searching for two men after a truck crashed into a market in the Tower District on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
By
Up Next
Police are searching for two men after a truck crashed into a market in the Tower District on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
By

Fresno police were seeking two suspects after a pickup crashed into the front of a market early Thursday in the Tower District.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. at the Food King, near Van Ness and Home avenues, near Fresno City College.

A police spokesman said officers were not certain if the incident was part of an attempt to break through the bars on the front of the store, or whether it was a case of the driver losing control.

Preliminary reports were that two male suspects ran from the truck, which came to rest with the front wheels suspended above the ground at the storefront.

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  