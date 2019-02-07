Fresno gang member busted after loaded, stolen gun found in pants, police say

A Fresno gang member was arrested Tuesday after police say he was found to be possession of a loaded, stolen gun.
Joseph Rivera, 19, faces charges of a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded stolen firearm, concealing stolen property and participating in gang activity, according the Fresno County Jail log.
According to a post on the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook page, detectives from the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium Metro Tactical Team conducted a probation search at a residence in the 7000 block of W. San Bruno that led to Rivera’s arrest.
The suspect had the loaded stolen firearm in a pants pocket when he was detained, according to police. Rivera was at the residence with three other gang members who were on felony probation.
One gang member had an outstanding felony probation warrant. The other two were arrested for felony probation violations.
Rivera was booked into the Fresno County Jail, while the three other suspects were booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Hall.
