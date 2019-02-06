$500,000 bail for man who allegedly shot plane in flight over Tulare County

A Visalia man was being held on $500,000 bail Wednesday after he allegedly hit an aircraft with gunfire.
He was identified as Roy Vander Velde, 55.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the incident was reported Feb. 2, when detectives went to an agricultural spray business to investigate the report. Witnesses told detectives that the suspect made threats to shoot down the plane and after a search warrant was served Tuesday at Vander Velde’s address, detectives obtained statements and evidence leading to the arrest. He was booked on charges of attempted homicide, a special allegation of negligent discharge of a firearm and shooting at an occupied aircraft.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 800-808-0488.
