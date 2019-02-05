Elementary school student threatens to bring semi-automatic rifle to school

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after threatening to bring an AR-15 to Tipton Elementary School, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Students sent an anonymous report using the schools online bully reporting system after hearing the boy talk about bringing the gun to school the next day. They also told school officials they saw the boy holding an AR-15 on Snapchat about a month ago, the sheriff’s office said.
An AR-15 is a lightweight semi-automatic rifle that looks similar to one of the guns featured in the popular video game Fortnite.
The sheriff’s office received the report around 3:30 p.m., and the boy was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention facility.
The boy’s mother is cooperating and allowed deputies to search the home. No weapons were found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office anonymously by texting or calling 559-725-4194 or by using the TipNow app.
