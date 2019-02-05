Look how these people tried to mail drugs to a local jail. A dog sniffed out one plan

Two letters containing drugs were mailed into the Bob Wiley Detention Center in Tulare County recently, where a K9 named Faith helped sniff one of them out, according to a press release from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the facility on Jan. 24, after a letter appeared to be altered and contained a crystal-like substance, the sheriff’s office said. It was found to be methamphetamine.
Arlene Villa, 55, was arrested at the detention facility after deputies connected her to sending the letter. A search of her vehicle allegedly revealed a digital scale, white crystal residue and a glass smoking device with half a gram of meth inside.
Villa was booked on suspicion of knowingly bringing a controlled substance into jail or prison, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The same day of Villa’s arrest, the mail room received received another envelope addressed to an inmate that had a light brown sticky substance hidden inside.
K9 Deputy Faith was brought in, and found the envelope had drugs, the sheriff’s office said. Testing revealed the hidden substance was concentrated marijuana, also known as wax.
The suspect, 25-year-old Caitlin Wilson, was also arrested at the facility.
A search of Wilson’s vehicle allegedly turned up half a gram of concentrated marijuana, .03 grams of marijuana and a glass smoking device, the sheriff’s office said.
