Crime

Ten Dog Pound gang members in Fresno sentenced to federal prison for murder conspiracy

By Lewis Griswold

February 05, 2019 05:45 PM

The Dog Pound’s turf in southwest Fresno is generally bounded by Jensen, Annadale and Elm avenues and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and has been the scene of many police actions. In this August 2007 scene, officers wrap up a standoff in “The Pound” following the arrest of a 20-year-old Dog Pound member wanted in connection with the robbery and shooting of two women.
A member of the notorious Dog Pound gang in Fresno was sentenced Monday 11 years and six months in federal prison for conspiring to murder rival gang members in aid of racketeering and for using interstate commerce for prostitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Kiandre Johnson, 25, is the last of 10 members of the gang arrested in June by Fresno police to be sentenced. At the time of the department’s sweeping crackdown, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the gang had been “crippled” by law enforcement.

According to federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of California, three years ago Johnson and fellow Dog Pound gang members conspired to kill members of rival gangs. Johnson wanted to get even with their rivals and show the Dog Pound how important he was, prosecutors said.

The drama started as a case of spilled blood. Between March 23 and April 7, 2016, three Dog Pound members or associates were shot or shot at by rival gang members.

After the March 23 shooting, Johnson and other Dog Pound members conspired to murder the rival gang members in retaliation, prosecutors said.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about how his department planned to combat gang-related violence in summer 2017. "Once we do learn there is a potential for retaliation and who may be involved, we target those individual gangs."

By

On April 7, Johnson obtained a gun from co‑defendant William Lee. Johnson was armed with the gun when he and others went to Fink White Park in southwest Fresno in rival gang territory. He tried to fire the gun but it jammed. Johnson then went to a local hotel where Dog Pound members were hanging out.

Johnson met with Lee, and the two decided to drive elsewhere and test the gun to see what the problem was. However, before they could get to there, police attempted to stop them. Realizing they were about to be caught, one of them threw the gun out of the car window. Police later found the weapon.

In addition to the gun caper, Johnson and others were involved in sex trafficking inside and outside California. Some were involved in obtaining stolen credit card account numbers and making fake credit cards used in California, Nevada, Oregon, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri to obtain money, goods and services, prosecutors said.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer held news conference on Tuesday, May, 2018 to announce the success of a three-week gang crackdown with 81 felony arrests.

By

Johnson is the last Dog Pound member to be sentenced. According to the federal attorney’s office, others who also received long sentences are:

▪ James York, 41, a leader of the Dog Pound gang, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution and possession of an unregistered firearm.

▪ Trenell Monson, 31, another Dog Pound leader, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, interstate transportation for prostitution and use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution.

▪ Deandre Stanfield, another leader in the Dog Pound, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

▪ Kenneth Wharry Jr., 35, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, interstate transportation for prostitution and conspiracy to effect transactions with access devices issued to other persons.

▪ Darrell Maxey, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution.

▪ Davon Millro, 24, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution.

▪ Kenneth Johnson III, 28, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to effect transactions with access devices issued to other persons.

▪ William Lee, 41, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

▪ Anthony Windfield Jr., 33, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to effect transactions with access devices issued to other persons.

Besides the police department, others agencies involved were the California Department of Justice/California Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the IRS Criminal Investigation; the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium; the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office; and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

