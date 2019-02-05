Ten Dog Pound gang members in Fresno sentenced to federal prison for murder conspiracy

The Dog Pound’s turf in southwest Fresno is generally bounded by Jensen, Annadale and Elm avenues and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and has been the scene of many police actions. In this August 2007 scene, officers wrap up a standoff in “The Pound” following the arrest of a 20-year-old Dog Pound member wanted in connection with the robbery and shooting of two women. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file