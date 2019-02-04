Three men walking in southeast Fresno shot at by people in passing car, police say

Three men were shot Monday in southeast Fresno in what police described as a drive-by shooting.
Fresno police Lt. Gerardo Chamalbide said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. when three men who live in the area of Cedar and Burns avenues were shot at from a passing car. The vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, was southbound on Cedar Avenue.
Chamalbide said occupants of the car yelled gang slurs at the three who were walking before shots were fired. All three men were hit multiple times and taken to Community Regional Medical Center. They were listed in stable condition two hours following the shooting.
Police believe the shooting was gang-related based on statements the victims gave police.
The suspects have not been identified, but police say they were all men. The shooting happened south of the Amigos Food Market, where Chamalbide said surveillance video may have caught the suspect car on camera.
