Crime

Visalia teen arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up high school

By Carmen George

February 04, 2019 06:25 PM

A Visalia teenager was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot up his high school.

The male teen, who was not named, allegedly wrote, “If school isn’t evacuated tomorrow I will bring a gun and kill as many people as possible 2/4/18” on the wall of a boys bathroom at Redwood High School.

Two students saw the message around 2:30 p.m. and reported it to the school resource officer.

Visalia police said a surveillance video showed the teen entering and leaving the bathroom where the message was written. That teen was brought into a school office, where Visalia police say he admitted to writing the threat. He was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Carmen George

Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.

  Comments  