Visalia teen arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up high school

A Visalia teenager was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot up his high school.
The male teen, who was not named, allegedly wrote, “If school isn’t evacuated tomorrow I will bring a gun and kill as many people as possible 2/4/18” on the wall of a boys bathroom at Redwood High School.
Two students saw the message around 2:30 p.m. and reported it to the school resource officer.
Visalia police said a surveillance video showed the teen entering and leaving the bathroom where the message was written. That teen was brought into a school office, where Visalia police say he admitted to writing the threat. He was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments