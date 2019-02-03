Fresno woman arrested on suspicion of murder, police say

A Fresno woman was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing death last month of a 29-year-old woman, Fresno police said in a brief news release.
Police said 29-year-old Alisa Macia was stabbed Jan. 24 at the City Motel on G Street and died two days later at Community Regional Medical Center.
Investigators identified the suspect in the slaying as Sonia Maria Oseguera, 34.
Officers located Oseguera in southwest Fresno on Sunday morning where she was arrested. She was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Fresno police did not comment on a possible motive for the killing.
A mug shot was not immediately available Sunday.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective B. Barnes at 559-621-2445 or Detective B. Ledbetter at 559-621-2446.
