Teen arrested twice in one day after threatening students, police say

A 14-year-old Visalia student was arrested twice in one day after bringing a knife to school and threatening to kill students, according to police.
The student was arrested around 2:27 p.m. Friday at Valley Life Charter School, after allegedly bringing a knife on campus. The student was taken to the juvenile detention facility, then released, Visalia police said in a news release.
Around 4:30 p.m., officers received reports from parents and students that the same teen was threatening to return to Valley Life Charter and said he was going to kill students, cops say.
After detectives interviewed parents and students, the 14-year-old was again arrested, this time on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Police have not released the suspect’s name because he is a minor.
