Madera deputies investigating suspicious death

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a suspicious death at an abandoned house Friday morning.
Spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said the body of a man in his 20s or 30s was discovered near the house at Avenue 9 and Road 22.
Serratto said the victim had visible injuries and a homicide investigation is under way.
Anyone with information about the inicident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-675-7770.
