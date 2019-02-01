Crime

Madera deputies investigating suspicious death

By Jim Guy

February 01, 2019 01:12 PM

Fresno Bee file

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a suspicious death at an abandoned house Friday morning.

Spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said the body of a man in his 20s or 30s was discovered near the house at Avenue 9 and Road 22.

Serratto said the victim had visible injuries and a homicide investigation is under way.

Anyone with information about the inicident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-675-7770.

