Man allegedly kills pet bunny during argument with girlfriend in Tulare County

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of animal cruelty after he allegedly killed a pet bunny during an argument with his girlfriend in Tulare County.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the Goshen area.
“A woman at the house said she and her boyfriend, Dorian Mendoza, were in a verbal argument as he was moving out of the home,” the sheriff’s office announced in a news release. “Deputies learned the two were in an argument over a 4-month-old pet rabbit Dorian had bought for their 2-year-old daughter several weeks earlier. Dorian picked up the pet rabbit named ‘Bunny’ and threw it into a wall, killing it.”
Mendoza was also arrested for an unrelated arrest warrant for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy E. Sandoval or Sgt. Nicholson at 559-733-6218, or anonymous information can be reported via TipNow via tcso@tipnow.net, or through the TipNow app.
Comments