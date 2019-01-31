‘You are perfect. I’ll take you to school’: Reported kidnap try from Fresno bus stop

Fresno police are searching for a white, former police car after the male driver reportedly tried to kidnap a girl from a school bus stop in northwest Fresno on Thursday morning.
The attempt happened just before 8 a.m., according to Lt. Mark Hudson, who said the 17-year-old female was walking to the stop when the driver of the sedan that had a police-type push bar on the front end pulled over. The car had holes in the roof where a light bar may have once been attached.
“You are perfect,” he man is quoted as saying. “I’ll take you to school.”
The student avoided the man and reported the incident to school officials when she arrived before class.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Comments