Former Fresno teacher’s aide gets prison for sexually molesting special needs student

A former Fresno teacher’s aide was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for molesting an 11-year-old special needs student at a Fresno school.
Elder Jimmy Lor, 24, will serve three years at Wasco State Prison and must register as a sex offender for the crime. Earlier, he pleaded no contest to a felony charge of lewd acts with a minor.
Lor was arrested February last year and was charged with three counts of lewd acts with a child.
Two of those charges were later dismissed, and he pleaded no contest to the third count, according to court records.
His arrest came after police got a report that an employee at Creative Alternatives Solutions private school inappropriately touched a student.
The school placed Lor on administrative leave following the report.
Detectives later interviewed the girl and learned Lor had developed an inappropriate relationship with her. Investigators found out Lor gave the girl candy to get close to her.
A Fresno County Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered a 10-year restraining order against Lor on behalf of the victim and her family, court records showed.
