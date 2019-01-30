Wanted: Corolla taken in Visalia home invasion robbery

Visalia police Wednesday issued an alert for a 2014 blue Toyota Corolla taken earlier in the day from a home in the 3700 block of East Four Creeks Street.
The victim was home about 5:18 a.m. when suspects somehow gained entry, tied the victim and ransacked the house before taking the car.
The license number of the vehicle is 7JHA909.
Anyone who sees the Toyota is asked to call violent crimes officers at 559-713-4738.
Do not to try to detain the suspects, who are believed to be armed and dangerous.
