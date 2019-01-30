Crime

Suspects sought after man stabbed at Visalia bar

By Jim Guy

January 30, 2019 10:03 AM

A man who tried to break up a fight at a Visalia bar sustained stab wounds to his hand Tuesday night. Police are searching for suspects.

The crime took place at the Pump House Bar in the 1000 block of East Main Street about 11:40 p.m.

Sgt. Curtis Brown said several people ran after the victim was attacked and anyone with information is asked to call police at the department’s tip line number, 559-713-4738.

