He pulled a gun on employees outside a Fresno convenience store. Police are looking for him

By Joshua Tehee

January 30, 2019 11:03 AM

Police are looking for a suspect who pulled a gun on employees outside a store in central Fresno.

A video posted to the Fresno Police Department Facebook page on Wednesday, shows three men fighting with employees outside City Wide Market on Jan. 18. The employees were trying to spot a suspected shoplifter when the fight broke out. Two additional suspects joined in the fight and one of them pulled a gun.

All three suspects left the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the men can contact Det. K Xiong at 559-261-2079 or call Crime Stoppers tat 559- 498-7867 to leave an anonymous tip.

