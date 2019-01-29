Woman booked in assault after dog sicced on Visalia transient, police say

A Visalia woman was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after police say she sent her dog to attack the same transient for the second time in two days.
She was identified as Desiree Ann Pedigo, 40.
Police went to Lincoln Oval Park about 9 p.m. Monday to investigate a stabbing, and found several people fighting, a police spokesman reported.
Officers learned that Pedigo had ordered her dog to attack the unidentified victim, who defended himself with a knife. Pedigo reportedly used the dog in the attack the day before, police said.
She was booked into jail, and the dog was turned over to animal control.
