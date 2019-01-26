Attempted carjacking suspect who hopped onto moving semi is arrested

A man suspected of trying to carjack a woman, then caught on video hopping onto the side of a moving semi-truck in southeast Fresno has been arrested.
Police identified Bryan McCarter, 59, as the man who tried carjacking the woman at the 76 gas station on Jensen Avenue near Highway 99 on Jan. 9.
McCarter was arrested without incident on Monday as he was getting into a vehicle in southwest Fresno, police said.
Police said McCarter, from Fresno, grabbed a woman’s keys as she was pumping gas and got into her vehicle. The woman also got in and fought with McCarter, removing him from the driver’s seat.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A good Samaritan then chased McCarter through the gas station, where McCarter threw a large trashcan at him. They continued a chase onto Jensen. Surveillance video captured this first part, police said.
Then a bystander captured a cell phone video (shown above) where a man believed to be McCarter is seen jumping onto the side of a moving semi-truck as it heads west on Jensen.
McCarter was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking.
Comments