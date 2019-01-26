Crime

Attempted carjacking suspect who hopped onto moving semi is arrested

By Ashleigh Panoo

January 26, 2019 08:15 PM

Man goes for a ride by holding onto the side of a moving 18-wheeler

A man who was fleeing from another man decided to ride on the outside of a moving 18-wheeler, using the bars and a side step located outside of the semi truck to hitch a ride. The incident occurred Wednesday on Jensen Avenue near Highway 99.
By
Up Next
A man who was fleeing from another man decided to ride on the outside of a moving 18-wheeler, using the bars and a side step located outside of the semi truck to hitch a ride. The incident occurred Wednesday on Jensen Avenue near Highway 99.
By

A man suspected of trying to carjack a woman, then caught on video hopping onto the side of a moving semi-truck in southeast Fresno has been arrested.

Police identified Bryan McCarter, 59, as the man who tried carjacking the woman at the 76 gas station on Jensen Avenue near Highway 99 on Jan. 9.

McCarter was arrested without incident on Monday as he was getting into a vehicle in southwest Fresno, police said.

Police said McCarter, from Fresno, grabbed a woman’s keys as she was pumping gas and got into her vehicle. The woman also got in and fought with McCarter, removing him from the driver’s seat.

A good Samaritan then chased McCarter through the gas station, where McCarter threw a large trashcan at him. They continued a chase onto Jensen. Surveillance video captured this first part, police said.

A man police say fled good Samaritans after a botched carjacking tossed a trash can at a pursuer before hopping on the side of a big rig to escape.

By

Then a bystander captured a cell phone video (shown above) where a man believed to be McCarter is seen jumping onto the side of a moving semi-truck as it heads west on Jensen.

McCarter was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking.

  Comments  