Fresno man robbed a McDonald’s, a liquor store, and stole 3,000 Xanax tablets

A Fresno man accused of four armed robberies dating back to Christmas 2018 has been arrested, according to police.
Daniel Franco, 27, allegedly robbed the McDonald’s at 368 E. Shaw Avenue on Christmas Day, armed with a handgun. He took cash from the register, police said.
The next morning, he walked into the Dollar Tree at 4021 E. Ashlan Avenue with a gun and did the same.
On the evening of Jan. 10, Franco allegedly stole 3,000 Xanax tablets from the Medicine Shoppe at 4009 Marks Avenue, again armed with a handgun.
Then on Jan. 13, Franco robbed Paradise Liquor at 4767 N. Blackstone Avenue, police said.
Fresno police detectives Mike Clement and Amada Galaviz were assigned to the case and identified Franco in all four robberies.
He was arrested by MAGEC investigators after leaving his northeast Fresno home on Jan. 18, and police say they found a loaded handgun on him. In addition, two search warrants turned up evidence relating to the robberies.
Franco was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of robbery and being a prior convicted felon in possession of a loaded gun.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
