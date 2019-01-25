There’s a rumor circulating about EBT benefits and it’s wrong, Fresno County says

There’s a rumor circulating on social media about when people have to use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) benefits that’s inaccurate, the Fresno County Department of Social Services announced Friday.
“The misinformation implies that EBT benefit recipients must use their benefits prior to January 31, 2019 or stores may not accept them. This is NOT accurate,” county officials wrote in a news release.
“EBT recipients may use their benefits throughout the month of February and are encouraged to plan their budgets accordingly.”
Earlier this month, the department announced it would issue February’s CalFresh assistance benefits for most EBT recipients early. Those who didn’t receive them early will receive them on their normal issuance date.
The early release is so people can “access federal funds that will not otherwise be available as the federal government’s shutdown continues.”
(Later Friday, President Donald Trump announced a deal to temporarily end the shutdown until Feb. 15.)
The Department of Social Services is awaiting guidance from the federal government regarding how CalFresh benefits will be issued in March.
People can apply for CalFresh benefits and cash aid at a local social service agency, or online at mybenefitscalwin.org. CalFresh recipients with questions can contact 1-855-832-8082.
