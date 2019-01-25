Crime

Federal indictment for Fresno man linked to Tower fentanyl death

By Jim Guy

January 25, 2019 10:12 AM

Recent fentanyl overdose death prompts Fresno health and law enforcement response

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims hosted a news conference to discuss the health dangers and law-enforcement response to a fentanyl opioid crisis that has made its way into the central San Joaquin Valley.
A Fresno man was indicted on federal charges Friday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl after two people died of overdoses that authorities say were connected to the powerful drug.

The deaths prompted a news conference where local officials, including Sheriff Margaret Mims, warned that a national opioid crisis had arrived in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Days before, Van Ness Avenue south of Olive Avenue was blocked by police, and a hazardous materials team was called to an apartment complex where one person died and two others overdosed on what a toxicology test determined was fentanyl.

Named in the indictment was Darnell Pearson, 40, who is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. He is charged in connection with the Tower District incident and a second death in Madera on Jan. 7.

If convicted, Pearson faces from 20 years to life in prison and a $1 million fine.

