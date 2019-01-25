Federal indictment for Fresno man linked to Tower fentanyl death

A Fresno man was indicted on federal charges Friday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl after two people died of overdoses that authorities say were connected to the powerful drug.

The deaths prompted a news conference where local officials, including Sheriff Margaret Mims, warned that a national opioid crisis had arrived in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Days before, Van Ness Avenue south of Olive Avenue was blocked by police, and a hazardous materials team was called to an apartment complex where one person died and two others overdosed on what a toxicology test determined was fentanyl.

Named in the indictment was Darnell Pearson, 40, who is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. He is charged in connection with the Tower District incident and a second death in Madera on Jan. 7.

If convicted, Pearson faces from 20 years to life in prison and a $1 million fine.