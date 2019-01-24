Crime

Visalia man locked housekeeper in room and raped her. He’s going to prison

By Carmen George

January 24, 2019 12:24 PM

TULARE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
A man was sentenced in a Visalia courtroom Thursday for raping a housekeeper he locked in his room.

The convicted, John Lambert, 37, was sentenced in Tulare County Superior Court to 75 years-to-life in prison for sexual assault.

“On June 10, 2015, the victim had been hired as a housekeeper at a transitional living home,” the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release. “Lambert asked her to clean his shared room. When she entered, he locked the door behind her and threatened her with a knife. During a brief struggle, the victim was able to get the knife away and throw it down. Angered, Lambert punched the victim in the face three times and viciously sexually assaulted her.

“The assault was interrupted by Lambert’s roommate knocking at the door. The victim used the opportunity to escape and Lambert was taken in to custody soon after.”

The district attorney’s office said Lambert pleaded no contest to forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and three counts of forcible digital penetration on Dec. 7. Each count is a felony, and each was found true for the special allegation that a deadly weapon was used.

