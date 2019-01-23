Suspected Bulldog gang member arrested with sawed-off shotgun

A suspected Bulldog gang member was arrested Wednesday afternoon after officers found him trying to ditch a sawed-off shotgun in Southwest Fresno.
Just before 6 p.m., officers in the Southwest Special Response Team were policing the area of Bardell and Grove avenues when officers noticed two male juveniles looking in their direction and acting suspicious.
Officers then caught up with the two young men and noticed one them, a 17-year-old and a member of the Fresno Bulldog gang, was attempting to leave behind a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun in the backyard of a nearby home.
The suspect told officers the shotgun was for protection from a retaliating rival gang.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The suspect was booked into Fresno County juvenile hall.
It is illegal to possess a sawed off shotgun with a barrel length that’s less than 18 inches, unless the individual has obtained a taxed permit from the ATF.
Sawed off shotguns can be especially deadly because the ammunition is propelled faster than if the barrel was complete.
Comments