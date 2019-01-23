Police investigate killing of mom, taken to hospital injured. Fresno’s first 2019 homicide

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help to solve the city’s first murder case of 2019 – the killing of a 32-year-old mother.
The victim, Yanina Elizabeth Olivarez of Fresno, was the mother of a 7-year-old child and a former resident of Tulare.
Police said they were dispatched to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno at 11:42 a.m. Saturday after Olivarez was brought to the hospital injured and in serious condition. She was rushed into surgery and died less than 15 hours later from her injuries.
“At this point in the investigation, the Fresno Police Department is not releasing the type of injuries Olivares sustained or the identity of the party who brought her into the hospital,” police wrote in a news release.
Detectives later discovered a crime scene at an apartment complex located in the 4500 block of East Shields Avenue in east-central Fresno.
Anyone with information about Olivarez’s killing is asked to contact homicide Detectives Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449 or Mark Yee at 559-621-2407. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Police said Olivarez’s death is the city’s first homicide of 2019, and that there were three at this time last year.
