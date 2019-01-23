Crime

Man critical after he was shot inside van in central Fresno

By Jim Guy

January 23, 2019 10:29 AM

Shooting in central Fresno

One person was sent to the hospital about 9 a.m. Tuesday after he was shot in front of a house at Webster and Thesta avenues, near Olive Avenue and Fresno Street, in central Fresno.
One person was sent to the hospital about 9 a.m. Tuesday after he was shot in front of a house at Webster and Thesta avenues, near Olive Avenue and Fresno Street, in central Fresno.
A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday morning in central Fresno.

The shooting took place at East Webster and North Thesta avenues, near the major intersection of East Olive Avenue and North Fresno Street.

Lt. Mark Hudson said it appeared that the victim was inside a van when a vehicle drove up and someone fired multiple gunshots at the victim. Hudson said the department’s ShotSpotter system alerted officers to the incident. Hudson said initial reports are that the victim was struck in the hip, but the bullet traveled into his upper body.

Police were investigating reports that a dark-colored SUV fled west on Webster toward Blackstone Avenue after the shooting.

