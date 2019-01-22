Former congressional candidate Heng victim of break-in at Fresno home

Elizabeth Heng, a Republican candidate who last fall ran for Congress against Democratic Congressman Jim Costa in the 16th District, says she was the victim of a break-in at her home near Fashion Fair on Monday night.
On her Twitter account, Heng said the suspect “smashed my bedroom window, stole my jewelry and left a mess.
“Thankful I wasn’t home and it wasn’t worse,” said Heng, who was defeated by Costa in the November general election.
“Not a good feeling and can’t help but feel that this wasn’t random,” she added of the burglary.
Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson confirmed that police investigated the break-in and that it appeared that the home had been ransacked.
Hudson said that there was no way to tell whether Heng was targeted because she sought congressional office or if it was a random burglary of the home.
Said Heng: “When you jump into politics, the discourse has gotten to the point where there is a lot of harassment.”
