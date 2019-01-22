Three face charges in robbery of pizza man in southeast Fresno

A Fresno man and two juvenile accomplices face robbery charges after a pizza man was held up in southeast Fresno, police report.
Sgt. Brian Valles identified the adult suspect as Terrick Cook.
The robbery took place about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6 as the Pizza Hut employee was dispatched to the 640 block of South Clovis Avenue, where he was confronted by three suspects, one of who brandished a handgun as a second took the victim’s cash and the pizza. An officer was able to identify one suspect through information provided when the pizza order was made. Officers were also able to obtain video evidence of the robbery.
On Jan. 16, warrants were served and Cook was arrested and two additional suspects were later taken into custody. A fourth suspect was also arrested, but charges were not filed.
