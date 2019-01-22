Kings County man jailed in alleged rape of pregnant 15-year-old he met on Facebook

A man was booked on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl that he met on Facebook after the girl delivered a child at a hospital, the Kings County Sheriff reported Tuesday.
Hector Manuel Montez, 31, was arrested at his workplace. He is being held on a bail $5,275,000.
Commander Mark Bevins said deputies were called to the hospital in December after the girl gave birth. Hospital officials called the Sheriff’s office because they were concerned about her age. The girl told investigators that she met Montez on Facebook, and said Montez picked her up from school because she needed a ride. Instead of taking her home, Montez reportedly drove to the area of 18th and Jackson avenues, where he sexually assaulted her.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments