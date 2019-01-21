Crime

Vehicle pursuit ends with capture of attempted homicide suspect, Visalia police say

By Marilyn Castaneda

January 21, 2019 08:15 PM

A 42-year-old man with arrest warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping charges is in custody after a pursuit with officers, Visalia police said.

Michael Nash, who was also wanted for alleged parole violations and a possible stalking case, was seen driving Monday in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue.

Officers saw Nash and attempted to stop him. He sped away and drove through a fence onto Highway 198, according to a department news release.

Officers eventually captured Nash in the Three Rivers area.

Visalia police were assisted by Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, Exeter Police Department and California Highway Patrol Air Units.

He’s also expected to face reckless driving and resisting arrest charges, according to the news release.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

