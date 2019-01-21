A walk ends in death for Tulare County man, body found in canal

A 30-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon in a Tulare County canal near Farmersville, east of Visalia.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Timothy Shields.
Shields went missing Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said, “after his girlfriend said they were walking along the canal and a car drove by, hitting Timothy and knocking him into the water.”
His body was found in a canal near Avenue 288 and Road 156 near Farmersville.
After Shields’ girlfriend notified authorities, emergency responders searched the area, including rescue divers from the Tulare County Fire Department, a California Highway Patrol helicopter and a drone from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate, as is CHP, which is handling the investigation into the report that Shields was hit by a vehicle.
Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge
