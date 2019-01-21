Trampoline park hit in string of Madera County burglaries, five suspects sought

A trampoline park was among a string of businesses burglarized late Sunday and early Monday along the eastern Madera County Highway 41 corridor.
The burglars apparently worked their way south from Oakhurst to Coarsegold to the break-in at SkyWalk Extreme Air Sports in the Rolling Hills business area off Highway 41, just north of Fresno.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. Surveillance footage showed five people wearing “track clothes, hooded jackets, masks and gloves” carrying a “hand truck” – a cart with two wheels used to transport heavy objects.
They left the burglaries in two vehicles: a late-model, white, two-door extended cab GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck; and a dark, four-door newer sedan of an unknown make or model.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Deputies were dispatched to the first burglary shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Grocery Outlet in Oakhurst.
While on scene, they received an alarm call from NAPA Auto Parts in Coarsegold, followed by the Chevron on Meadow Ridge Road in Coarsegold, near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, and shortly after, from Skywalk.
The sheriff’s office said each business showed “obvious signs of a break-in, and reported missing items, primarily cash.”
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.
Comments