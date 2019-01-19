One dead, another injured in Dos Palos after late night party, where there were gunshots

Merced County Sheriff’s say one person has died and another has been injured from an apparent shooting in Dos Palos early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the scene of 21000 block of Reynolds Avenue for a large party with a report of gunshots.
After arriving, they discovered one victim had died at the scene and another that had to be transported to the hospital via air ambulance, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s news release.
No names have been released and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
