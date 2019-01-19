Crime

Mail truck thief busted after crashing, Fresno police say

By Marilyn Castaneda

January 19, 2019 04:18 PM

Fresno police say mail truck thief was arrested after crashing the vehicle Saturday midday in northwest Fresno.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Maroa and Shaw avenues in regards to a mail truck being involved in a crash.

However, the suspect, who’s name has not been released, attempted to hide from officers by breaking a window and entering a business.

Police were able to detain the suspect. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and treated for a self-inflicted hand injury, police said.

He’s expected to be booked into Fresno County Jail.

