Man accused of taking woman’s car with her kids inside, Fresno police say

A Fresno man is facing kidnapping charges for allegedly driving off in a woman’s car with her 8-year-old boy and baby girl inside the vehicle.
The woman was at a Fast Trip gas station on Clinton Avenue in east-central Fresno. She called police around 5:30 p.m. Friday to report that a man had driven off with her car and her children, according to a news release.
Before that, she had been approached by suspect Luis Gallegos, 36, and the two got into an argument before the woman went inside the store.
The woman had left the children alone in the car. At that time, Gallegos allegedly got inside the car and drove away.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police said the man drove about 100 feet, through a parking lot and onto Clinton Avenue, then parked the car and told the children their mother was inside the store. He then fled, according to police.
Police were tipped off by a citizen that Gallegos was still in the area when they arrived.
Gallegos was arrested soon thereafter. According to the news release, he admitted taking the car with the children inside.
Police said store camera footage captured the incident.
Gallegos is facing kidnapping, auto theft and probation violation charges.
Comments