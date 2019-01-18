Escaped Coalinga prison inmate found more than 200 miles away. And of all places . . .

A male inmate who walked away from Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga on Friday morning was found more than 200 miles away in Los Angeles County by Friday evening, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Hector Fernandez, 32, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. after being located at his mother’s home in the city of Wilmington, about 215 miles south of Coalinga.
He somehow walked out of the minimum-security prison then reportedly stole and U-Haul truck from a Coalinga business and made his way down to the Los Angeles area.
Fernandez was reported missing around midnight during an inmate count.
Fernandez was sent to Pleasant Valley in 2017 on a five-year sentence sentence for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, evading a peace officer and vehicle theft.
The CDC says that since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been caught.
