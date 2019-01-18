Alleged gang member arrested after firing shots and fleeing from police in SW Fresno

An alleged gang member who shot another vehicle Thursday in southwest Fresno then tried to flee from police was arrested, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11 a.m. near South Eunice Avenue, where five gunshots were heard. About one minute later, 12 gunshots were fired by East California Avenue.
Calls were then made regarding an orange Dodge Challenger that was chasing and shooting at a black Dodge Charger around the neighborhood.
The Challenger was located by police near Fresno and B street. When officers attempted to catch up to the driver, he tried driving away.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The driver then got rid of an object before stopping the vehicle and feeling on foot.
Officers eventually caught the driver, who was identified as Robert Brewer, 26, of Fresno.
Brewer is allegedly an active gang member and is also on active CDCR Parole for assault with a deadly weapon-firearm, according to the release.
A .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic firearm with a high capacity magazine was seized by deputies, which had been tossed out by Brewer before he fled.
The Dodge Charger was struck by several bullets, but no injuries were reported. No names of the occupants in the Charger were released.
Brewer was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for several firearm related charges, including assault with a deadly weapon-firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a violation of parole.
He is not eligible for bond or bail due to the violation of his parole conditions.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Anybody with information regarding this shooting, may contact Street Violence Bureau Detective Brandon Brown at 559-621-2423 or Detective John Mendes at 559-621-2428.
Comments