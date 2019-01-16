Crime

Gang member armed with silencer-equipped rifle arrested, police report

By Jim Guy

January 16, 2019 11:16 AM

A southwest Fresno gang member armed with an semi-automatic rifle equipped with a silencer was arrested Tuesday in a traffic stop, Fresno police reported.

silencer.JPG

He was identified as Derreante Johnson. Sgt. James Rossetti said officers were patrolling near downtown Fresno when they pulled over a car driven by Johnson in the 2800 block of Fresno Street and found the weapon, equipped with a high-capacity magazine and the suppressor.

He was booked on weapons charges.

  Comments  