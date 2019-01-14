They were casing a Clovis neighborhood, police say. Now three face identity theft charges

Two men and a woman were arrested on identity theft charges during an early morning burglary patrol on Monday in Clovis.
A Clovis police officer was paroling the Wawona Ranch neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. near Minnewawa and Nees avenues when he noticed two men walking, one on each side of the street, according to a news release from the department.
After making contact with the men, the officer learned one had an outstanding warrant, and he was arrested.
While searching the men, officers found evidence of identity theft and officers suspected the men had been in the area looking into vehicles and mailboxes.
The men were identified as Marvin Wines Jr., 48, of Fresno and Ernesto Luna Jr., 41, of Hanford.
The officers then located two vehicles parked in the area that had connection with the men. A woman, Teresa Fox, 51, of Fresno, was found in one of the vehicles along with information of over 500 potential victims, including mail and items used to print and make false documents.
All three were arrested and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail. Fox faces charges of identity theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a fake driver’s license/identification card. Luna faces charges of identity theft and possession of burglary tools, and Wines faces a charge of identity theft.
This investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to contact potential victims.
