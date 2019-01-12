DUI suspected in southwest Fresno crash that sent one man to hospital, another to jail

A man was arrested Saturday night and charged with DUI following a crash in southwest Fresno that left another man injured.
Police Lt. Bill Dooley said a man, whose age or name was not released, was driving a truck eastbound on California Avenue near Inyo Street when he suddenly swerved head-on into a westbound white-colored Mustang.
The crash left the Mustang driver seriously injured, according to police. Dooley said the Mustang driver was “in and out of consciousness” before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.; police reported the man was bleeding from the head. He was in stable condition Saturday night, according to Dooley.
The driver of the truck was evaluated by police and later arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. Dooley also said the alleged drunken driver had a suspended license.
The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. and closed traffic on California Avenue as police investigated. Dooley said southwest district police officers were alerted to the crash after hearing a loud noise in the area. The crash was one of several reported Saturday night.
